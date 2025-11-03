Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,994.68. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $93,941.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,156.84. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Palomar Stock Up 1.3%

PLMR opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.51. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

