Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,992 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 81,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.80%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

