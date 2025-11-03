Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 249,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 149,869 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

AVES opened at $58.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $830.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.91.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.