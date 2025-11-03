Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,455,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,703,000 after acquiring an additional 207,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,461,000 after acquiring an additional 368,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,588,000 after acquiring an additional 545,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

