The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $2,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 871,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Weiss Ratings raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

