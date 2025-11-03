Comparing Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) & Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kenvue and Purple Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 1 11 5 1 2.33 Purple Innovation 1 1 0 0 1.50

Kenvue presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Purple Innovation has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.29%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Purple Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.6% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Purple Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kenvue shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Purple Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kenvue and Purple Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.37% 20.06% 7.78% Purple Innovation -18.43% -472.12% -13.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Purple Innovation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.14 billion 1.82 $1.03 billion $0.74 19.45 Purple Innovation $456.84 million 0.19 -$97.90 million ($0.78) -1.02

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenvue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kenvue has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kenvue beats Purple Innovation on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, third-party online retailers, and Purple showrooms, as well as through its website, Purple.com. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

