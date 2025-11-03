Contrasting Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and China Energy Recovery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $46.20 million 12.35 -$135.75 million ($0.97) -3.63 China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and China Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -279.38% -96.64% -54.64% China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Vault and China Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 3 0 2 0 1.80 China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $1.67, indicating a potential downside of 52.72%. Given Energy Vault’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Energy Recovery has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Vault beats China Energy Recovery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About China Energy Recovery

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company’s energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

