Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

