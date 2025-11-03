Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 344,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

