Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $139.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $140.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.