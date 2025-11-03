Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,628,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,682 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 772,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 102,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $68.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.