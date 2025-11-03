Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Stake Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.5% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $73,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.18 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
