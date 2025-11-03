Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 10,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $2,387,888.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 409,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,136,637.94. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 271,256 shares of company stock worth $53,931,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $223.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $232.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

