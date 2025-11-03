W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of ITB opened at $100.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

