Albemarle (ALB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share and revenue of $1.2710 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Albemarle Stock Up 0.5%
ALB stock opened at $98.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -17.38%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
