Dine Brands Global (DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $221.6070 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.32). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $230.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $379.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.44.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In other news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,237.93. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,143. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 544.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.