Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 245,739 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $665,522,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $406.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.50.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

