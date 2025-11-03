4,054 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Acquired by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,216,000 after acquiring an additional 152,512 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,210,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after acquiring an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,853,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,933 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $258.96 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.64 and a 200 day moving average of $228.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.