Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SILA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $23.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

