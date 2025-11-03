iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Holdings Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $138.25 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

