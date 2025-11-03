Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Invests $2.98 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,260,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,883,000 after purchasing an additional 187,364 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,009,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,322 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
SGOV opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
