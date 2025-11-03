Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.31.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $175.95 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,293.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. The trade was a 1.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

