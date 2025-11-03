W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 93.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,293.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,321.35. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $175.95 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.