Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,536 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

