Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $910.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.02. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Yeung sold 33,554 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $486,868.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,824.19. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 72,333 shares of company stock worth $1,122,195 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

