World Investment Advisors Sells 14,938 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $96.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

