State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 194.5% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

