Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,715,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after acquiring an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,451.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,239.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 119,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $180.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.22. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.