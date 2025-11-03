State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 34,300 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 152.7% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 132,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 80,013 shares during the period. Aikya Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,047,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $717,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 57,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $39.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

