State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 81,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2,313.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 138,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 133,159 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kroger Stock Down 2.8%

KR opened at $63.57 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

