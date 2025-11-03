MMA Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,919 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.17 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

