MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,492 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,980,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,081,000 after purchasing an additional 61,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $142.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

