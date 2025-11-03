iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,532 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of SLB by 27.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SLB by 211.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,500 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SLB in the first quarter worth $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in SLB by 21,737.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SLB opened at $36.06 on Monday. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB Dividend Announcement

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Insider Activity at SLB

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius began coverage on SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

About SLB

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

