Texas Bank & Trust Co Has $618,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after buying an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8,722.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 839,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,790,000 after acquiring an additional 829,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,162 shares of company stock worth $43,642,652. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $146.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

