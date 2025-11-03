Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,504 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.24 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $100.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

