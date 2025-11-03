Fortis $FTS Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,210,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,026,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,061,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

