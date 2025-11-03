Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,311,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,121 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,553,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 37.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Waste Connections by 89.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 23.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.9%

WCN stock opened at $167.66 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.47 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.51.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,190.52. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.