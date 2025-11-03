Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Stake Trimmed by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $291.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $201.54 and a one year high of $310.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.22 and its 200-day moving average is $272.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. TD Cowen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

