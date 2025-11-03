Texas Bank & Trust Co Has $2.20 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

