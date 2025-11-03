Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,524,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 625.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,369,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344,558 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,494,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,951,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $85,155,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 819,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $112.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

