Bank of Montreal Can Has $916.68 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,363,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,017,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $916,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

