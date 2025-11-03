MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $312,000 in Bunge Global SA $BG

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,756,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $94.64 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $99.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

