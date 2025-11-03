UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the September 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UMH Properties Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 642.86%.

In related news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,237,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,125.76. This represents a 64.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $25,696.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,074.30. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,743 shares of company stock worth $155,097 and sold 175,249 shares worth $2,775,528. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

