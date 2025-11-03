MMA Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 276,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

TLT stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.