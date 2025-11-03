EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $974.47.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $873.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $952.84 and a 200 day moving average of $824.99. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

