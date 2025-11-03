iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE is MMA Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

MMA Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 10.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 102,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IVE stock opened at $208.79 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

