Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 44.6% in October

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,500 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSE IHD opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

