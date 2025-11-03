Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 44.6% in October

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,500 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IHD opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $6.49.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Lemonade Stock Set for a Big Squeeze After Earnings?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Caterpillar Stock Could Top $650 by Year’s End
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- ServiceNow’s 5-for-1 Split Is a Signal for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.