Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI) Short Interest Update

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 276,600 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 190,900 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Graphjet Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Graphjet Technology Stock Down 2.2%

GTI opened at $4.35 on Monday. Graphjet Technology has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $227.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Graphjet Technology

Graphjet Technology is a developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste. Graphjet Technology, formerly known as Energem Corp., is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

