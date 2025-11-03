Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI) Short Interest Update

Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 276,600 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 190,900 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 27.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Graphjet Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GTI
Graphjet Technology Stock Down 2.2%
Graphjet Technology (NASDAQ:GTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
About Graphjet Technology
Graphjet Technology is a developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste. Graphjet Technology, formerly known as Energem Corp., is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Graphjet Technology
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is Lemonade Stock Set for a Big Squeeze After Earnings?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Caterpillar Stock Could Top $650 by Year’s End
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- ServiceNow’s 5-for-1 Split Is a Signal for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Graphjet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphjet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.