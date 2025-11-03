Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,062 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.