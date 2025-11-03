EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $463,293,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14,750.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 799,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,027,000 after acquiring an additional 793,884 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $629.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $596.70 and a 200-day moving average of $554.59. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.